Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.64) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.05) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,105.71 ($53.85).

DGE opened at GBX 4,048.50 ($53.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £93.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,688.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,735.32. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,082.50 ($40.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 29.36 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($48.07) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,201,639.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

