DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

