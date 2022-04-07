Diamond Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $9,404.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001597 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,675,876 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

