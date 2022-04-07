Digital Fitness Hits One Day Volume of $284,651.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $284,651.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.70 or 0.07420954 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.87 or 1.00027617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,790 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars.

