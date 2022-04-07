Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Head to Head Review

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Internet of People has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Global Internet of People’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 0.36% -3.09% 0.70% Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Global Internet of People’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.49 $2.20 million $0.04 84.00 Global Internet of People $23.18 million 3.11 $12.09 million N/A N/A

Global Internet of People has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digital Media Solutions and Global Internet of People, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.26%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Global Internet of People.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Global Internet of People on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Global Internet of People (Get Rating)

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. The company offers its services online; through its Shidonghui App mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers operated by its members. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

