Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

