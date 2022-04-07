DistX (DISTX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

DistX (DISTX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $10,579.38 and approximately $13,045.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.14 or 0.07445534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,547.27 or 0.99820929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044590 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

