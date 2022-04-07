Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 476.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 459,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 379,660 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000.

SPIB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,176. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

