Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 869 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 869 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $23.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $608.05. 4,790,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $359.60 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

