Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,866. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

