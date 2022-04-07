Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $46.46 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,603,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,456,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 15.1% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 909,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

