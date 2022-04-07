Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

