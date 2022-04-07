Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 0.7% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 961.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,936. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.