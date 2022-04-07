DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 4,206,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,594. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.