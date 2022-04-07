DODO Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $47.87 million and $82.41 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

