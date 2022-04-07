Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

DG stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.19.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

