Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Dollar General stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.19. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

