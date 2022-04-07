Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1,718.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 117,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

