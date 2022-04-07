Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 187.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,274. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $94.40 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

