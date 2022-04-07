Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Up 3.2%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 13,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 532,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $595.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 326,200 shares of company stock worth $4,706,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

