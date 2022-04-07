Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,862 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dropbox by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $24,794,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 183,608 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

