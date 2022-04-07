DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,353.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.
DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.
