DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065305 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

