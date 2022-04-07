Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will report $71.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $302.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.29 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

