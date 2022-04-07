Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

