Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $780,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

