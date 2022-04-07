Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 161.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $9,252,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 339.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

