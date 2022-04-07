Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ WWAC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition (Get Rating)

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

