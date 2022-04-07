Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $75.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BROS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,115,125 shares of company stock worth $262,939,670.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

