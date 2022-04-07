Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up about 3.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Dycom Industries worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 443,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,440,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.33. 229,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,162. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

