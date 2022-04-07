Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

