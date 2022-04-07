Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidus Investment worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,472. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $494.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Fidus Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.