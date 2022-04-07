Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,690 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

RETA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 8,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

