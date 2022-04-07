Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 180,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,613,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,372. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.16.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

