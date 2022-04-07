Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $268.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

