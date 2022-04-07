Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:EIC opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.