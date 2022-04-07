Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

