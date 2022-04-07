Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EC. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

