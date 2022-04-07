Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EC. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 6.12%.
About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
