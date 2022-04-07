Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

EPC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 432,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,540. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

