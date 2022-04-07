Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.91). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $95,128 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

