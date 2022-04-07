Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.91.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.74. 2,980,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,311. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,277,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

