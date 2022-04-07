Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 40,000 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth about $18,361,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth about $682,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,367. The company has a market capitalization of $264.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

PPTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Perpetua Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.