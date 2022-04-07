Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 650 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up 2.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 546,114 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 256,562 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 1,171,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

