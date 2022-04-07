Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 220 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 867.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,477,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

Shares of H stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $88.87. 2,259,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

