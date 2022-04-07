Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 418 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 71.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.80.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,984. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.