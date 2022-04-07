Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 418 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 71.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,984. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.45.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
