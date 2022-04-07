Eidelman Virant Capital Has $520,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $242.25. 229,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,344. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

