Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $1.60 Million in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.26% of Manchester United as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 400,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,837. The company has a market capitalization of $636.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

