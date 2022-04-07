Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $415,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 41,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,283,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $100.20. 2,421,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.