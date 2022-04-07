Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.33% of Townsquare Media worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

