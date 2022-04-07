Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 395 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Asana were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after buying an additional 430,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 8,284.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth about $114,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $14,470,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000,000 shares of company stock worth $284,687,500 and have sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

ASAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

